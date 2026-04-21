Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): As part of a statewide initiative to strengthen fire safety preparedness, the Fire Services Department has organised a public awareness programme and mock drill at PVP Mall in Vijayawada, focusing on fire accident prevention and emergency response.

The programme is being conducted across the state under the slogan "Safe School - Safe Hospital - Fire Safety Society, Together for Fire Prevention," aimed at improving safety awareness among students and the general public.

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During the event, fire officials demonstrated live mock drills, showcasing the steps to be taken during a fire emergency, including evacuation procedures, emergency response techniques, and precautionary measures to minimise risk during such incidents.

Speaking on the occasion, Fire Safety Additional Director Gyanasundaram said that sustained awareness campaigns are being carried out across the state as part of Fire Service Week to build a stronger culture of safety consciousness among citizens.

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"People should not panic during fire accidents and must immediately inform the Fire Department," Gyanasundaram said. He stressed the importance of a calm and timely response during emergencies.

He further cautioned that many fire-related incidents can be avoided by exercising due care while handling gas cylinders and electrical appliances in households and commercial spaces.

"A large number of accidents occur due to negligence in the use of gas cylinders and electrical equipment. Taking simple precautions can prevent such incidents," he added.

Officials said the objective of conducting such programmes in public spaces like malls and educational institutions is to ensure wider outreach and practical awareness, especially among youth and families. (ANI)

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