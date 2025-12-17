New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Vande Bharat Express connecting Punjab's Ferozpur and Delhi will now stop at Barnala, Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu announced on Wednesday.

The Centre agreed to the demand raised by AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and local BJP leaders, adding a Vande Bharat stop in Barnala.

"There is good news for Barnala. There was demand because the Vande Bharat train did not stop in Barnala. Even our BJP leaders and MP Meet Hayer told me to come to Barnala only after it got a stoppage of the Vande Bharat. The Vande Bharat from Ferozpur to Delhi will now stop at Barnala, which will benefit the general public and entrepreneurs who need to travel to Delhi. This will also benefit the neighbouring districts," the MoS said in a self-made video.

Earlier in November, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had called for protests demanding that the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express stop at Barnala.

"Even after the Union Minister promised to have a stop for the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train at Barnala, the Railways have betrayed the people of Barnala by not halting the train. In this regard, I will introduce an adjournment motion in Parliament during the Winter Session. After December 1, a protest demonstration will be held at the station," the AAP MP said in a X post on November 8.

On November 8, Ravneet Singh Bittu flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Punjab's Ferozepur to Delhi. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat is the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express strengthens connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Ferozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala. (ANI)

