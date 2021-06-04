New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The first pier of the elevated section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System in the city has been completed near the upcoming New Ashok Nagar RRTS station, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a statement on Friday.

The Delhi portion of the elevated RRTS section starts from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station and passes above the existing Barapullah Flyover while crossing the Yamuna river to reach New Ashok Nagar RRTS station.

The height of the constructed pier is 6.5 meter, and average height of the piers in the stretch varies from 5.6 meter to 17 meter, the NCRTC said.

It added that the first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Yamuna bridge is also under construction for crossing the river almost parallel to the DND Flyway.

"The foundation work, including piling and pile caps, is in full swing between New Ashok Nagar to Kondli under package six contract and around 2 km of foundation work has already been completed out of the 9.2 km elevated corridor in Delhi," it said.

The construction work is in progress on the entire 82 km corridor with the help of 12 Launching Gantries (tarini).

The RRTS is a rail-based semi-high speed, high-frequency commuter transit system with a maximum speed of 180 kmph, which aims to address issues of vehicular pollution and road congestion.

