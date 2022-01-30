Gosaba (WB), Jan 30 (PTI) A 40-year-old fisherman was mauled to death by a tiger in the forests of Sunderbans in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

Arabinda Biswas, a resident of Kumirmari village in Gosaba, went out with two other fishermen in the early hours to fish when the incident happened in Jhilla 1 compartment in Bagna beat, they said.

Biswas died on the spot and his body was recovered later, they added.

He had no permit and was fishing illegally, police said.

