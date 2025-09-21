New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Hours after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the eve of the implementation of the new Goods and Service Tax (GST) reforms, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday said it was a "desperate attempt" at taking credit for a belated move that only takes away the "deep pain inflicted on the poor and middle classes."

In a post on social media X, Venugopal wrote that it would also have been 'fitting' if the PM had appologised for the 'trauma' he inflicted on the people from 2017 to 2025.

"PM Modi's 5pm address was a desperate attempt at taking credit for a belated move that only takes away the deep pain he inflicted on the poor and middle classes of India. It would have been fitting if he also apologised for the trauma he inflicted on the people from 2017 to 2025," the post read.

He further wrote in his post that the party had continuously agreed for a single low rate, and would continue to fight for further GST reforms that were needed to bring respite to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"We have continuously argued for a single, low rate - instead of a cumbersome 4-tier Gabbar Singh Tax. We will continue to fight for further GST reforms that are much needed to bring respite to MSMEs, as well as to uphold fiscal federalism within the GST structure. - Highly cumbersome filing procedures burdening MSMEs should be eased - Compensation cess for states must be extended, to ensure that states don't lose out on their fair share of GST. Key sectors worst impacted by the global economic turmoil, especially textiles, agriculture, fisheries and tourism must be given special protection," the post read.

Venugopal stated in his post that while the battle for a fairer GST would continue, the first step was to undo the damage done by the Central government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms from September 22, marking what he called a major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Addressing the nation ahead of the rollout, PM Modi said the reforms would usher in a countrywide "GST Bachat Utsav," benefiting poor, middle-class, farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike.

"From the sunrise of the very first day of Navratri, the nation is taking another important and major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, September 22, along with the rising of Suryadev, the Next Generation GST Reforms will come into effect," he said. (ANI)

