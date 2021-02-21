Panaji, Feb 21 (PTI) Days after a gangster was assaulted in Goa, the state police on Sunday arrested five men at Kolhapur in neighbouring Maharashtra in that connection, an official said.

Gangster Anwar Shaikh was assaulted at Fatorda town near Margao in Goa on February 16 by a rival gang, he said.

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the five men, who were involved in the attack on the gangster, were arrested at Kolhapur and brought to Goa.

One of the arrested accused is Imran Bepari, a history sheeter, who was in news last year after his house at St Cruz near Panaji was attacked by a rival gang, he said.

Four other accused were identified as Vijay Karbotkar, Sudhan D'Costa, Harshavardhan Saval and Mahinder Tanawade, Singh added.

Further investigation into the case is on, he said.

