New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Operations Cell of South West District police has apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and a 40-day-old infant, for illegally residing in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the group was traced to different locations, and fresh deportation proceedings have been initiated in coordination with the FRRO, Delhi, after all necessary legal formalities have been completed.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Ukil Amin (45), Abdul Rahim (27), and Mohd Zakir (40 days) -- all are residents of Shekhadi Donia, Jatrabari, Dhaka; Mohd Zahidul Islam (25) from Mechani Par, Nageshwari, District Kurigram; and Jimmu Khatoon (20) from Anantpur, Upazila Phulbari, District Kurigram, Bangladesh.

To curb illegal migration and monitor foreign nationals residing unlawfully in the jurisdiction of the South West District, a dedicated team was assigned to gather intelligence and take strict action against illegal migrants.

Accordingly, a dedicated team comprising SI Ved Prakash, ASI Vinod Kumar, ASI Dharmender, ASI Jaipal, W/ASI Sandhya, HC Mohit, HC Narender, HC Manoj Moral, HC Kishan, HC Prashant and HC Devender was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Ram Kumar and the supervision of Vijay Kumar, ACP/Operations, South West District.

The team was briefed on vigil patrols, ensuring effective vigilance and proactive measures against illegal activities.

The team on Tuesday received secret information that some illegal Bangladeshi migrants are roaming in the Delhi Cantt area. The individuals were pointed out by the informer, police said.

Acting swiftly on the secret information, the staff approached the suspected persons, asked for their identification documents, and conducted an enquiry. The individuals failed to produce valid documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India in the year 2023 by illegal means. They were working at brick kilns in Gaya, Bihar, they said.

Recently, they were removed from the work by the owner of the brick kilns. Due to this, they came to Delhi by train to search for labour work. They only had photocopies of Bangladeshi documents, like the national ID card of Bangladesh, the police added. (ANI)

