New Delhi, November 18: Five Delhi-bound flights have been diverted to Jaipur and Dehradun due to low visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the national capital on Monday, said sources. According to the sources, four flights have been diverted to Jaipur while a single flight has been diverted to Dehradun.

In addition to flight diversions, the smoggy conditions in Delhi-NCR have led to disruption in railway services also, with several trains experiencing delay in their arrival at the railway station. Delhi Rains: 10 Flights Diverted After Rain Batters Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Red Alert for Next 24 Hours; Check IndiGo's Advisory Here.

Purushottam Express, Shramjeevi Express, Jammu Mail, Punjab Express, INDP NDLS Express, UP Sampark Kranti Express, Sainik Express, Jammu Rajdhani Express, and Hirakund Express were among the other Delhi-bound passenger trains running behind schedule as of 6 AM, according to the information available.

The fog in the national capital is attributed to adverse weather conditions and air pollution. The air quality level plunged to 'severe plus' levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 11 am was 487 in the national capital. Delhi Air Pollution: Low Visibility Procedures Implemented at IGI Airport for Flight Operations Due to Poor Air Quality.

According to the data of the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at Dwarka Sector 8 is 50, Ashok Vihar is 495, Mundka is 495, Patparganj is 494, Anand Vihar is 492, Sonia Vihar at 488, RK Puram is 480, Chandani Chowk is 464 and ITO is 447, as of 11 am.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 in Delhi NCR from today, after the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached to 'severe plus' category. This decision was taken after Delhi's daily average AQI rose sharply to 441 by 4 PM on Sunday, and further escalated to 457 by 7 PM which prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

The Stage-IV response encompasses an 8-point action plan designed to mitigate the pollution crisis. Key measures include banning the entry of trucks into Delhi, except for the ones carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

LNG/CNG/electric and BS-VI diesel trucks will still be permitted. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi will also be restricted from entering, except those powered by electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel engines. Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited from operating, except for those carrying essential services.

The Sub-Committee has also extended the ban on construction and demolition activities to include public infrastructure projects like highways, roads, flyovers, and power transmission lines.

