Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) Authorities in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday retrieved over five hectares of encroached land and demolished a hot mix plant, a farmhouse, shops and other constructed buildings and walls, an official spokesman said.

Samba District Magistrate Rohit Khajuria led the anti-encroachment drive at village Birpur in Bari Brahmana area, the spokesman said.

Khajuria said the drive was carried out after a verification into a complaint found that a hotmix plant, a farm house and shops had been constructed over state land a few years back at the behest of a former minister.

"Showing zero tolerance towards the land grabbing, the district administration launched the anti-encroachment dive and retrieved around 100 Kanal land," he said.

