Royal Enfield, the iconic two-wheeler brand reportedly will be launching the highly awaited Meteor 350 motorcycle in India soon. If the market reports are to be believed, the all-new motorcycle is expected to break covers by the next month. The upcoming RE Meteor 350 essentially will be introduced as a replacement for the Thunderbird. However, the motorcycle was rumoured to launch in India this June. However, the launch got delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Motorcycle Likely To Get Bluetooth & Navigation System.

Talking about the new Meteor 350, the motorcycle will be based on a new platform which will be called J1D platform that will feature a double-cradle frame. The bike has been spied on numerous instances in the past revealing several details. It will get a circular headlamp with an LED daytime running light ring, a twin-pod instrument cluster, stepped seat, circular tail lamp, etc. The bike could be made available in several colour options. However, the previous reports suggest that it could be launched in yellow and red shades.

Powering the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorcycle will be an all-new 350cc, single-cylinder engine. It will sport an overhead cam instead of a pushrod setup. The bike will be fitted with telescopic fork suspension upfront along with twin shock absorbers at the back. The deceleration duties on the bike will be done by disc brakes at both ends. The bike will also get dual-channel ABS.

