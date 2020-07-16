Pune, July 16 (PTI) Five inmates escaped from a temporary prison set up near the Yearawada Central Prison in the city on Thursday, the police said.

The prisoners fled after cutting a window grill, said an official.

A manhunt has been launched to nab them, he said.

The district administration has acquired a hostel building in Yerawada area to set up a temporary prison in view of coronavirus pandemic so as to reduce congestion in the central prison.

