Jalaun (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) Five inter-district dacoits were arrested here on Monday following an encounter with police, officials said.

Two of the dacoits sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire that took place in Orai police station area, they said.

Some dacoits, who were planning a loot near the Kanmer overbridge, were surrounded by a team of Special Operations Group and Uttar Pradesh Police. After the dacoits saw the police team surrounding them, they opened fire. The police team retaliated, said Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja.

Two dacoits, Salam Gurjar and Anwar, were injured in the exchange of fire and hospitalised. The other three dacoits, Shahzad (son of Kallu), Ikram and Shahzad (son of Riyaz), were also arrested, he added.

Illegal arms and jewellery were recovered from the arrested dacoits, the police said.

