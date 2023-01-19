Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): Five juveniles have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl in Ramgarh area of Jharkhand's Dumka district on January 14, police said.

The 14-year-old victim was allegedly raped by the six accused and the hunt is on to nab the sixth culprit, Dumka Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra said on Wednesday.

Also Read | “The Age for Delivering the Best Performance in Wrestling is Between 22 and 28 Years. … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"The police apprehended five accused from Thadihat village of Ramgarh police station area who had executed the incident and raids are being conducted to arrest another accused involved in the incident," the Dumka SP said.

The victim was admitted to Phulo Jhano Murmu Medical College Hospital in critical condition and her condition is stable, he said.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Uttar Pradesh Woman Duped of Rs 3 Lakhs on Matrimonial Site on Pretext of Marriage, Case Registered.

"The condition of the victim is stable at present. The matter is being investigated. The district administration is providing every possible help for the treatment of the victim," the SP said.

He further said an FIR was registered against the five accused under Ramgarh police station on January 17 under section 376 DA of the India Penal Code and 4/6 of the POCSO Act.

According to Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr Anushant Purti, a three-member team is treating the victim and her condition is constantly being monitored.

The administration has handed over a check of Rs 1 lakh as interim relief to the victim's family while Rs 20,000 in cash was also handed over by the Welfare Department for her medical treatment.

The five accused were arrested within 24 hours of the gangrape, the police had said.

Later, the Jharkhand Police, in a statement said that the five accused turned out to be juveniles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)