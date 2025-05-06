Katihar (Bihar) [India], May 6 (ANI): As many as eight people died in a collision between a car and a tractor in Katihar, Bihar, on Tuesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the death of eight people in the collision between a car and a tractor near Chandpur Hanuman temple in Kursela police station area of Katihar district.

Also Read | Australia Federal Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Australian Counterpart on Re-Election; Anthony Albanese Says Ties Never Been Stronger.

"The Chief Minister has described this incident as very sad. The Chief Minister has prayed to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear the pain in this hour of grief," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

According to the CMO, the Bihar CM also wished for the speedy recovery of two people injured in the road accident, who are being treated at Purnia Sadar Hospital. (ANI)

Also Read | School Holiday on May 07? Are Schools Open or Shut Tomorrow in View of Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)