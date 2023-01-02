Sirsa (Haryana) [India], January 2 (ANI): At least five persons, including a minor, were killed and several others were injured after a car rammed into a tree near Mehnakhera village on the Sirsa-Rania road in the district, police said on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Kishori Lal said that the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a tree. The impact was so fierce that the car broke into two pieces. A total of five people have died which includes a minor too and several are injured.

"All the victims were residents of Mehnakhera village and were coming back to their village after offering prayers at a religious spot in Kharia village, about 5 km from the village when this accident happened," SI Lal said.

SI Lal said that the police rushed to the spot where the mishap happened and immediately took all the injured to the nearby hospital.

"All the injured are under observation. While five including a minor have died," he said. (ANI)

