Basti (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) Five persons were killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident on National Highway-27 here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am near a Tata Agency in Gotwa under the City police station limits when a truck (RJ 18 GB 5710) heading towards Ayodhya from Basti changed lanes and collided with an SUV (GJ 17 BH 3923) coming from the opposite direction, officials said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Senior police officers, including the circle officer of Kalwari, and station house officer of Nagar police station, have reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Traffic on one lane of the highway was disrupted before being restored. The victims are yet to be identified, police said.

Also Read | AI126 Flight Returns to Chicago After Toilets Get Clogged and Inoperable Causing 10-Hour Chaos, Air India Cites Technical Glitch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)