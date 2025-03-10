New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Passengers onboard an Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi on Thursday were forced to circle back to Chicago due to a technical snag, a spokesperson of the airlines said on Monday.

The spokesperson further said that alternative arrangements were made in time for the passengers to take them to their destination.

Also Read | Mark Carney To Become New Canada PM: Liberal Party Elects Mark Carney As Its Leader, To Replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"AI126 operating Chicago to Delhi on 6 March 2025 air-returned to Chicago due to a technical issue. Upon landing at Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said that they were being given full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling.

Also Read | Who Is Mark Carney? Know All About Former Central Banker Set To Replace Justin Trudeau As Prime Minister of Canada.

"Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination. In addition, full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to passengers if opted by them. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remain top priority," the spokesperson said.

The passengers suffered a 10-hour trip to nowhere because all but one of its toilets allegedly became clogged and inoperable. Air India Flight 126 was making its way over Greenland on March 5 when 11 out of its 12 toilets broke down, with the only working toilet located in the business class section for some 300 passengers to use, The New York Post reported.

The issue arose merely 5 hours into the 14-hour trip, forcing the airliner to head back to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, as per NYP.

As per NYP, the passengers claimed they were forced to jump through hoops to get their flights rescheduled or refunded.

Just one or two clogged toilets may trigger a flight crew to turn the plane around and land due to the limited number of lavatories available onboard, New York Post reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)