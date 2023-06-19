Panaji (Goa) [India], June 19 (ANI): Secretary Tourism, V Vidyavathi during the 4th Tourism Working Group and Ministerial meet said that the tourism working group discussions are centred around five major interconnected priority areas.

She said that the five major interconnected priority areas are green tourism, sustainable tourism, MSME skilling and digitisation.

"We have five major interconnected priority areas (green tourism, sustainable tourism, MSME skilling & digitisation) on which the tourism working group discussions are centred. The idea is to work on these challenges and see how we can move tourism towards a more sustainable development model, which will benefit all countries and the world. Towards that, the idea is to hear from other countries, share their experiences with us, share our own experiences with them, and then emerge richer in terms of learning and understanding of the sector itself...," she said while talking to ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, V Vidyavathi said that Goa is one the best-known global tourist destinations and is the perfect grand finale for the Tourism Working Group meeting of G20.

She said that Goa offers a host of experiences including beaches, heritage monuments, ecotourism, beautiful landscape, and rich culture and therefore is the best location to host the final meeting of the tourism working group.

She also added, "Under India's G20 Tourism Track, the Tourism Working Group is working on five inter-connected priority areas, which are Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, Tourism MSMEs, and Destination Management. These priorities are key building blocks for accelerating the transition of the tourism sector and achieving the targets for 2030 SDGs. During the concluding meeting, G20 member countries, invited countries and international organizations would welcome and endorse the nearly finalized versions of both the document."

The two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group are GOA Roadmap for tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals and G20 Tourism Ministers' Declaration.

The Ministry of Tourism has made positive progress in finalizing the two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group. The focus of the discussions at the working groups has remained Sustainable Tourism, V Vidyavathi reiterated.

Speaking on the side events she said that interesting side events on cruise tourism are planned on the theme 'Making Cruise Tourism a Model for Sustainable & Responsible Travel' is being organized on 19th June 2023, focusing on strategies to promote cruise tourism.

She added "The event will see the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders. The event will witness deliberations on the challenges and opportunities in the growth of cruise tourism globally.A panel discussion featuring esteemed speakers from G20 Member countries and guest countries will shed light on country-specific policies and initiatives on varied aspects of cruise tourism, its growth and the need to make cruise tourism sustainable and responsible."

Along the sidelines of the main event on 20th June 2023, a national-level side event is being organized which will focus on 'Making India a Hub for Cruise Tourism', to deliberate on various challenges and opportunities for developing Cruise Tourism in the country following the principles of sustainability. Multiple facets of Cruise Tourism (Coastal, Island, Regional and Yachting), perspectives from the Coastal States, private and public stakeholders in inland waterways, and perspectives from riverine States will be the focus areas of discussion during the event.

She also added that focusing on the environment a side event 'Towards a circular economy of plastics in tourism - the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative' in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is being held on 19th June.

The side event will focus on encouraging the engagement of tourism stakeholders to address plastic pollution through circular approaches across the tourism value chain. The event will encompass high-level introductory remarks and a keynote presentation on the action framework proposed by the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative (GTPI).

These interventions will be followed by a panel discussion with tourism stakeholders and a signing ceremony to welcome the adherence of several organizations to the GTPI.

Giving further details, Smt Vidyavathi said that a 'Public Private Dialogue: Importance of Travel & Tourism to the G20 Economies' is also being co-organised by the Ministry of Tourism in Goa on 21st June 2023 in association with World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The Dialogue is an opportunity for participants to share their priorities and concerns and identify opportunities for mutual support and greater public-private partnership. This discussion will align and provide a private sector perspective on the 5 priority areas set out for the G20 tourism track.

She added that the successful deliberation of this group will promote economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development of the region. (ANI)

