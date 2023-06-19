Germany will submit its application for the 19th-century iconic castle to be its next World Heritage site, after 56% of residents in the surrounding city voted to do so.Residents in the city of Schwangau in southern Germany voted on Sunday in favor of designating Neuschwanstein Castle as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Also Read | Switzerland Backs Net-zero Climate Law in Referendum.

Open to the public in 1886, Neuschwanstein Castle is one of Germany's most popular tourist attractions today, with some 1.4 million visitors a year.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress Workers Show Black Flags to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

In the summer, the castle sees around 6,000 visitors every day, with the nearby Marienbrücke bridge also serving as a popular stop for tourists and hikers, as it offers impressive views of the castle and the surrounding mountains.

Since UNESCO requires residents' support in order to consider a World Heritage application, the town's vote means Germany can now submit the bid in Paris at the beginning of 2024.

Schwangau Mayor Stefan Rinke said some 56% of the voters supported the bid, while some 44% were against it.

"We are happy about the referendum," Rinke said. "This gives us a clear mandate from the people to actively support the state initiative," he added.

UNESCO will announce a decision on the German application sometime in mid-2025. Germany currently has some 51 sites with the World Heritage designation.

A 'modern' castle

Construction on Neuschwanstein Castle began in 1869. Despite its great popularity today, Bavarian King Ludwig II had built it as a refuge for himself, as a place to withdraw from public life.

The castle's styles is that of a medieval knight's castle. In particular, Ludwig II drew his inspiration from a 1867 trip to Wartburg Castle near Eisenach, Germany and to Chateau de Pierrefonds in France.

Once built, the structure was a mixture of various styles that included towers, chapels and arches. For the 19th century, Neuschwanstein was a modern achievement, as it included central heating, flushing toilets and a bell system to summon servants.

The iconic castle is also said to have served as the inspiration for Walt Disney's Cinderella Castle, which is the main symbol of Disney's brand.

DPA contributed to this report.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 04:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).