Banihal, Jun 21 (PTI) Five makeshift shops were gutted in a blaze on Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Seri in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Fire broke out in one of the roadside tin-roofed shops around 5 am due to short circuit, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramban, Pardeep Sharma said.

He said police and fire service teams rushed to the spot and put off the fire well in time.

The shops destroyed in the blaze include an eatery and a tea stall, the officer said, adding three of the gutted shops have been closed for quite some time.

