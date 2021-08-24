Chandigarh, August 24: A five-member delegation will be leaving on Tuesday for New Delhi to meet the Congress high command to discuss the alleged "incompetency" of the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in tackling various issues in Punjab.

Congress delegation includes five ministers -- Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Charanjit Channi and Pargat Singh.

"The Congress party has made many promises before the elections and has also fulfilled a few promises. However, few promises like drugs issue, power crisis, Dailt issues, cable network issue, no further action has been taken against these issues. The progress of the issues is not being able to get achieved. Hence, we are going to the high command in Delhi to discuss the situation in Punjab and the condition of the Congress in Punjab," said Punjab Congress leader Charanjit Channi.

"Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, MLA Pargat Singh and I have been nominated to go to meet the high command in Delhi. We have to take the fight ahead and get the problems of people solved," added Channi.

Reacting to the demand of people to remove Captain Amrinder Singh as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Channi said, "Today the issue is that this chief minister is unable to solve the problems of Punjab." In meeting with ministers and MLAs, issues were raised that are not being resolved by Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh.

