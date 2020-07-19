Chandigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) Haryana reported five more deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, as another big spike of 617 fresh cases took the infection tally in the state to 26,164, officials said.

Hardest-hit Gurgaon district reported two fatalities. Another worst-hit district Faridabad recorded one death, while one person each died in Ambala and Yamunanagar.

Gurgaon and Faridabad together have close to 14,213 cases and 226 of the total 349 fatalities in the state.

The fresh cases were reported in Gurgaon (154), Faridabad (115), Sonipat (42), Rohtak (19), Karnal (28), Ambala (40), Jhajjar (26), Hisar (35), Panipat (72) and Kurukshetra (22), as per the bulletin of the Health Department.

The number of active cases in the state currently is 6,022, while 19,793 have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate on Thursday was 75.65 per cent, while the rate of doubling of infections was 22 days.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ruled out the imposition of lockdown or curfew in any of the worst-hit districts in the coming days.

"We do not want to create panic by imposing curfew. There are some locations or pockets where cases have seen spikes, which have already been declared as aggressive containment zones, and we have scaled up testing including rapid antigen tests, screening etc there. But there is no need of imposing lockdown in small pockets."

Khattar was asked if there is a possibility of imposing lockdown or curfew in any of the worst-hit districts like Gurgaon falling in the National Capital Region at a press conference here Sunday evening.

On the coronavirus situation, the chief minister said, "Our recovery rate is more than 75 per cent, which had fallen to 35 per cent at one time. The fatality rate is 1.33 per cent, which was 1.89 per cent at one stage. We are conducting 17,647 tests per million population."

He said testing has been scaled up in districts like Faridabad, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Sonipat, which have more infections compared to other areas of the state.

"We are ensuring that social distancing, wearing of masks and other measures are strictly enforced," the chief minister said.

