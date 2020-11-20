Hathras (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) Five people sustained injuries in a furnace explosion at a factory in Jau village on the Hathras-Sikandrarao road here, police said on Friday.

All five were working in the factory on Thursday when the explosion took place, they said.

The manager of the unit rushed them to Aligarh for treatment, the police said.

An inquiry will be conducted and strict action taken in case any irregularity is detected, they added.

