Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): As many as six persons including a teacher and five students from Veda Patasala (Vedic Institute) drowned to death in Krishna River at Madipadu village of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sattenapalli said, "At about 5 pm today, One Guruji along with 8 students of Veda Vedantha Gurukula Mahavidyalaya went to Krishna river for bathing. Only Guruji and six students went into the river."

Further, Reddy informed that they accidentally slipped into a deep pit while taking bath.

"They did not know swimming so they drowned in the water and five students and the Guruji died in the river. One student who knew swimming survived the incident while the remaining two students who are sitting on the beach cried for help," he said.

The DSP said that the fishermen came to their rescue and brought all the six bodies to the beach.

Meanwhile, local MLA from the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Namburu Sankara Rao informed that, as soon as they came to know the incident, they called the police and extended support for the rescue operation.

He said that they will send the bodies to the respective families with the help of the state government. (ANI)

