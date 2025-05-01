Rishikesh, May 1 (PTI) A five-year-old male tiger captured from the Corbett Tiger Reserve after being sedated was translocated to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve on Thursday, officials said.

"The tiger has been kept in an enclosure in the Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) for acclimatisation. Once he adapts to his new habitat, the tiger will be released into the wild," Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra told PTI.

The health parameters of the tiger are alright and the radio collar worn by it is functioning properly, Mishra said.

The tiger was tranquilised and captured on Wednesday from the Bijrani range of Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) for translocation to RTR to boost the tiger population there, officials said.

Earlier, four tigers were successfully translocated from the Corbett to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

With the addition of the new tiger, there will be five tigers in the forests between Motichur and Chilla ranges now, two males and three females, RTR Director Saket Badola said.

