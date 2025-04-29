Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Ahead of Akshay Tritiya 2025, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, installed the flag pole on the main peak of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple according to the rituals.

The flagpole, which is 42 feet long, was installed at 8 am on Vaishakh Shukla Dwitiya, as per the Hindu calendar. The process of installing the flagpole started at 6:30 a.m. and was completed at 8:00 a.m. It is known that the height of the temple, including the peak kalash, is 161 feet; a 42-foot flagpole has also been added to it.

Glimpses of the event were shared on the official 'X' handle of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

"Today, on Vaishakh Shukla Dwitiya, Vikrami Samvat 2082, i.e. 29 April 2025, Tuesday, at 8 AM, the flag pole was installed on the main shikhar of the Mandir. The height of the flag pole is 42 feet", the 'X' post read.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is progressing rapidly, with the temple's peak already complete and flag poles installed.

According to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, all seven mandaps are expected to be completed by the end of April. The Ram Darbar idols are expected to arrive in May. The construction work is advancing at a fast pace, with all the idols having arrived at the site.

Speaking to ANI, General Secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, Champat Rai said, "Lord Shiva temple is being made at the northeast corner of Parajota while the Sun God temple is on the southwestern corner... All Seven Mandaps are expected to be completed within the next 10 days of April, and all idols have also arrived... The target for completion is October 2025... Ram Darbar is expected to arrive in May." (ANI)

