India News | Flash Floods Hit Assam's Kamrup District

Kamrup (Assam) [India], May 27 (ANI): Scores of people across Assam's Kamrup district have been affected by flash floods caused due to heavy rains since Saturday.

The roads of the district were also damaged due to the heavy rainfall, causing traffic snarls at various places.

A red-colour coded weather alert has been issued for Assam and Meghalaya from May 26-28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday predicted very heavy rainfall in the two states. (ANI)

