Puducherry, Mar 9 (PTI) Flight service from Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad would be resumed on March 27.

A press release from the office of the Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on Wednesday that booking of tickets to the two cities has begun.

The services were suspended two years ago following the outbreak of Covid-19.

