New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) IndiGo on Tuesday said scheduled flights from six airports, including Jammu and Amritsar, will progressively resume from Wednesday.

On Monday, the airline had cancelled its flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar and Rajkot for Tuesday.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Opposition Will Question Government at All-Party Meet About Donald Trump's Claims on Brokering 'Ceasefire', Says Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Scheduled operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar & Rajkot will progressively resume from 14 May 2025.

"Each flight is being reinstated with meticulous coordination -- ensuring every journey is seamless, secure and on track," IndiGo said in a post on X at 6.07 pm.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Vicky Kaushal Salutes Brave Soldiers of India, Says 'We Exist Because of You'.

These six airports are among the 32 airports that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Air India will progressively resume flights to the airports that have been reopened, according to a source.

On Tuesday, Air India and SpiceJet resumed flights to Srinagar while Air India Express operated services to Jammu.

A SpiceJet official said it will resume flights to other reopened airports shortly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)