Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Police on Saturday banned paragliding, flying of balloons and use of light-emitting objects for 60 days in the free flight zone of Mumbai international airport, a police official said.

According to the official, these objects should not affect the landing and take-off of aircraft and other flying operations.

Also Read | Heatwave in Maharashtra: Govt Asks Schools To Hold Classes in Morning Hours Due to Heat Wave.

He said flying balloons can sometimes be seen in and around the airspace, while laser beams are pointed towards landing aircraft in the free flight zone around the airport, Juhu aerodrome and Naval air station INS Shikra, endangering aviation operations.

The restriction will be in place from March 31 to May 29, he said, adding that those flouting the order will face action.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Attends Iftar Party Hosted by IUML Supremo Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal in Kerala (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)