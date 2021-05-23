Guwahati, May 22 (PTI) Assam Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Saturday appealed to people to focus on the conservation of biodiversity, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Extension of the green cover will lead to an increase in the level of oxygen that is so essential during this crisis period, a release quoted him as saying.

On the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity, the minister said man and nature must live in unity and everyone must work relentlessly to protect environment.

"It is time for introspection as to what we have done for the conservation of nature and what we can do in near future", he said.

Suklabaidya also urged people to plant at least two to three saplings to make the world greener and the atmosphere clean with more oxygen which is so vital in the backdrop of the coronavirus scourge, the statement said.

A video was also released in which Suklabaidya requested people to join hands together to conserve biodiversity for everyone's survival amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

