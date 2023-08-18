Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by adopting and implementing modern management systems in vogue in other countries and extending necessary support to market their products.

The CM also asked officials to speed up construction works of Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Kakinada gateway ports and ensure early completion of 10 fishing harbour constructions.

At a review meeting held on new ports, fishing harbours, fish land centres and MSMEs at the Camp Office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said officials should pay attention to the transfer of technology and ensure that our MSMEs produce quality and innovative products by implementing the best practices.

“It is also necessary to supply power at low cost and extend loans at lesser interest rates to the MSMEs while providing them the best available technology and global marketing facilities to make them competitive,” Jagan said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to coordinate with the Centre and seek its support for adopting modern technology and introducing necessary policies to ensure that our MSMEs follow best management practices and produce globally qualitative innovative products.

“Major thrust should be given to encourage a clean and healthy environment in the growth of MSMEs which should be divided into clusters in handloom and granite sectors so that necessary infrastructure also can be developed,” he further said.

The Chief Minister took stock of the progress of works at Ramyapatnam, Machilipatnam, Kakinada Gateway Port, fishing harbours and fish land centres.

According to a press release from the CM office, officials informed Reddy that the Rs 3,736 crore Ramayaatnam Port will have 19 berths with a cargo handling capacity of 138 million metric tons annually.

They further said that the south and north breakwater works are nearing completion and the dredging and reclamation works would be completed by September.

In the first phase, the port will have four berths with a cargo handling capacity of 34 million tons annually, they said.

Machilipatnam Port, being built with an estimated expenditure of Rs 5,155crore, will be equipped with 16 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 115 million metric tons and in the first phase, it will have four berths with a cargo handling capacity of 35 million tons annually. The works relating to ground improvement and south and north breakwater are in full swing.

Officials explained that the works relating to the first two berths at the Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam district are progressing rapidly. The Port, being built with a cost of Rs 4,361 crore, will have 10 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 83 million metric tons. In the first phase, the port will have 4 berths with a cargo handling capacity of 83 million metric tons annually.

Juvvaladinne fishing harbour will be ready in 40 days.

In the second phase, fishing harbours at Budagatlapalem, Pudimadaka, Kothapatnam, Odarevu and Biyyaputippa will be taken up, they said.

The Chief Minister asked them to complete the Manchineellapeta fishing harbour in the first phase.

He was informed that the construction works of jetty at Nelaturu in Nellore district and the works of fish land centres at Bheemili, Rajaiah Peta in Anakapalli district, Chintapalli in Vizianagaram district, Rayadaruvu in Tirupati district, Dondavaka in Anakapalli district and Uppulanka in Kakinada district are in progress.

IT & Industries Minister G. Amarnath, CS Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Finance Secretary N Guljar, Industries and Commerce Secretary Yuva Raj, APIIC VC and MD Praveen Kumar, Fisheries Commissioner K Kanna Babu and senior officials of ports were present. (ANI)

