cknow, May 6 (PTI) Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore on Tuesday filed a petition before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court challenging the First Information Report registered against her over a social media post on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rathore in the FIR was accused of targeting a particular religious community and threatening the unity of the country.

The petition was taken up for hearing on Tuesday, and the bench adjourned the matter till May 12 after the state sought time to submit evidence against the singer.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice BR Singh on Rathore's plea.

The singer challenged the FIR lodged against her by one Abhay Pratap Singh at Hazratganj Police Station in the last week of April.

Opposing Rathore's petition, Additional Advocate General VK Shahi and state counsel VK Singh argued that there was sufficient material against her and requested time to place it before the court.

Accepting the request, the bench listed the matter for hearing on May 12.

In her plea, Rathore contended that she had been wrongfully implicated under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including promoting communal hatred, disturbing public peace, and endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

She also faces charges under the Information Technology Act.

Abhay Pratap Singh, in his complaint, accused Rathore of having "repeatedly attempted to incite one community against another on religious grounds."

