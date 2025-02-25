Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Mumbai Police arrested a 23-year-old food delivery worker from Nashik district for allegedly blackmailing a college student with her private photos and threatening her, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said the accused had been mentally harassing the victim, a Mumbai resident, for the past year, following which she lodged an FIR with police.

Police on Monday arrested the man on charges of molestation under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim and the accused became friends on social media in 2024. Later, he accessed private photos of the girl and threatened he would show them to her family members.

He also warned her that he would harm her family members and commit suicide, implicating her, an official said.

The accused hails from Deola taluka in Nashik district and works as a delivery executive for a food delivery company. He had visited the victim's house and allegedly clicked private photos of them together, which he later used to blackmail her.

The police have seized his mobile phone and will send it for forensic examination.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused didn't have any prior criminal record. He is currently in police custody. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

