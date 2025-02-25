Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains or Snow Likely at Isolated Places on February 27 and 28, Says Local Meteorological Department

Heavy rains or snow is likely to take place at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on February 27 and 28, the local MeT office said on Tuesday. The local MeT office issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain and snow in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts on February 27 (Thursday) and heavy rain and snow on February 28 (Friday).

Agency News PTI| Feb 25, 2025 09:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains or Snow Likely at Isolated Places on February 27 and 28, Says Local Meteorological Department
Himachal Pradesh (Photo Credits: X/@airnewsalerts)

Shimla, February 25: Heavy rains or snow is likely to take place at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on February 27 and 28, the local MeT office said on Tuesday. The local MeT office issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain and snow in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts on February 27 (Thursday) and heavy rain and snow on February 28 (Friday).

It also issued a yellow warning of heavy rains in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Mandi on February 26 (Wednesday) and predicted a wet spell in the state till March 1. The weather remained mainly dry and very light precipitation occurred at some places but maximum temperatures dropped by few notches as sky remained heavily overcast and strong winds swept the region. Weather Forecast Today, February 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Una, which was the hottest in the state on Monday, with a high of 28.0 degree recorded maximum temperature at 20.6 degree and day temperatures dropped by three to eleven degrees during past 24 hours. However, the minimum temperatures stayed two to seven degrees above normal and Kukumseri was the coldest at night with a low of minus 7.9 degree. The state received 50.6 mm average rains during the winter season from January 1 to February 25 against normal rainfall of 172.2 mm, a deficit of 71 per cent. All twelve districts received deficit rains between 80 per cent (Bilaspur) and 56 per cent (Kullu).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh weather Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast Rains Snow
You might also like
Weather Forecast Today, February 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla
News

Weather Forecast Today, February 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla
Agency News PTI| Feb 25, 2025 09:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains or Snow Likely at Isolated Places on February 27 and 28, Says Local Meteorological Department
Himachal Pradesh (Photo Credits: X/@airnewsalerts)

Shimla, February 25: Heavy rains or snow is likely to take place at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on February 27 and 28, the local MeT office said on Tuesday. The local MeT office issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain and snow in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts on February 27 (Thursday) and heavy rain and snow on February 28 (Friday).

It also issued a yellow warning of heavy rains in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Mandi on February 26 (Wednesday) and predicted a wet spell in the state till March 1. The weather remained mainly dry and very light precipitation occurred at some places but maximum temperatures dropped by few notches as sky remained heavily overcast and strong winds swept the region. Weather Forecast Today, February 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Una, which was the hottest in the state on Monday, with a high of 28.0 degree recorded maximum temperature at 20.6 degree and day temperatures dropped by three to eleven degrees during past 24 hours. However, the minimum temperatures stayed two to seven degrees above normal and Kukumseri was the coldest at night with a low of minus 7.9 degree. The state received 50.6 mm average rains during the winter season from January 1 to February 25 against normal rainfall of 172.2 mm, a deficit of 71 per cent. All twelve districts received deficit rains between 80 per cent (Bilaspur) and 56 per cent (Kullu).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh weather Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast Rains Snow
You might also like
Weather Forecast Today, February 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla
News

Weather Forecast Today, February 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla
Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Mandi; No Loss of Life or Property Reported
News

Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Mandi; No Loss of Life or Property Reported
Himachal Pradesh Samosa Controversy: Police Register FIR Against Unknown for Theft, Forgery, Public Mischief and Criminal Conspiracy for Leaking Information
News

Himachal Pradesh Samosa Controversy: Police Register FIR Against Unknown for Theft, Forgery, Public Mischief and Criminal Conspiracy for Leaking Information
Chengdu Snow Village: China’s Tourist Village Uses Cotton Wool and Soapy Water To Create Fake Snow, Later Apologises After Backlash (Watch Video)
Viral

Chengdu Snow Village: China’s Tourist Village Uses Cotton Wool and Soapy Water To Create Fake Snow, Later Apologises After Backlash (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Earthquake Kolkata
10K+ searches
Nothing Phone 3a
10K+ searches
Maha shivratri
5K+ searches
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Earthquake Kolkata
10K+ searches
Nothing Phone 3a
10K+ searches
Maha shivratri
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel