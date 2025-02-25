Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains or Snow Likely at Isolated Places on February 27 and 28, Says Local Meteorological Department

Shimla, February 25: Heavy rains or snow is likely to take place at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on February 27 and 28, the local MeT office said on Tuesday. The local MeT office issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain and snow in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts on February 27 (Thursday) and heavy rain and snow on February 28 (Friday).

It also issued a yellow warning of heavy rains in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Mandi on February 26 (Wednesday) and predicted a wet spell in the state till March 1. The weather remained mainly dry and very light precipitation occurred at some places but maximum temperatures dropped by few notches as sky remained heavily overcast and strong winds swept the region. Weather Forecast Today, February 25: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Una, which was the hottest in the state on Monday, with a high of 28.0 degree recorded maximum temperature at 20.6 degree and day temperatures dropped by three to eleven degrees during past 24 hours. However, the minimum temperatures stayed two to seven degrees above normal and Kukumseri was the coldest at night with a low of minus 7.9 degree. The state received 50.6 mm average rains during the winter season from January 1 to February 25 against normal rainfall of 172.2 mm, a deficit of 71 per cent. All twelve districts received deficit rains between 80 per cent (Bilaspur) and 56 per cent (Kullu).

