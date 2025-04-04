Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) The police have taken all precautionary measures across West Bengal to evade any incident causing law and order issues during the Ram Navami festivities, a senior officer said on Friday.

Security has been beefed up in all districts, especially those earmarked as sensitive with past incidents of violence, he said.

Also Read | PUBG Addiction Claims Life in Patna: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Objects to Online Gaming Habit in Bihar.

"Based on intelligence inputs, we have made the security arrangements. We have ensured that adequate police force is deployed across the state especially in sensitive areas. The police administration in respective districts has been asked to stay alert in this context," the officer told PTI.

As a part of the precautionary measure, leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled till April 9, he added.

Also Read | Davanagere Shocker: Woman Gang Raped in Front of Her 2 Sons in Private Bus in Karnataka; 3 Arrested.

Adequate deployment of police forces in sensitive areas of Howrah, Hooghly, Uttar Dinajpur and Malda districts have been made.

"There will be regular patrolling by police personnel while people will be made aware of issues over public address system. We also keep a close watch on social networking sites and various portals to check spreading of rumours that could disturb law and order during Sunday's Ram Navami celebration," the IPS officer said.

In Kolkata, around 5,000 police personnel would be deployed at sensitive positions, he said.

"For all-round surveillance, CCTVs have been installed (at various spots). We would have drones for aerial surveillance as well," he said.

The police administration has also decided to take photos and make videos of Ram Navami processions across the state.

"We will also talk to the religious leaders regarding the restrictions and dos and don'ts regarding the festival," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)