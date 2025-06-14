Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) and said that for 30 years, they have only unleashed poverty and corruption in Bihar.

Prashant Kishor said, "For the last 30 years, they only wanted to do good for their family and their children by raising the slogan of social justice. They neither have any vision nor want to do anything for society. They only want to do politics by dividing people on the basis of caste. In the last 30 years, they have only given poverty and corruption in Bihar."

Earlier today, the Bihar Government transferred 18 IPS officers, including the Patna SSP.

Prashant Kishor said, "The question is not that the SPs have been transferred. The question is who transferred them. When CM Nitish Kumar does not even know the names of his cabinet ministers, then how can he order transfer of SPs?"

Earlier, Prashant Kishor said on Friday that Bihar is on the cusp of historic change, with over 60 per cent of its people seeking transformation.

Speaking about his two-year campaign across villages, Kishor emphasised that people of Bihar want education and employment opportunities for their children and are tired of hardships due to poverty, limited political choices, and fear of leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and the BJP.

"We have been saying this for the last two years that the environment is changing... This time, history will be written in Bihar. For the last two years, we have been travelling around the village and saying that more than 60% of the people in Bihar want change. They want education and employment for their children. People are suffering hardships. They lived like this because of a lack of choice and fear of Lalu and the BJP. Now they have an option in the form of Jan Suraaj, they have a way out..," he said.

Bihar is expected to have its Assembly elections later this year. However, the Election Commission has not announced the dates. (ANI)

