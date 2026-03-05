Blended one-year programme aims to bridge management excellence with sports industry expertise. New diploma aligned with India's Olympics 2036 vision and growing sports economy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai, in collaboration with the International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM), has announced the launch of its Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Management (PGDSM), a one-year, blended learning programme aimed at developing industry-ready professionals for India's rapidly growing sports ecosystem.

Designed for working professionals, aspiring sports managers, entrepreneurs, and former athletes, the programme integrates core management principles with specialised sports industry expertise. It covers key areas such as sports marketing, event and league management, sponsorship, governance, analytics, media, finance, operations, and infrastructure management.

The 12-month programme will be delivered through a blended format, combining weekend online lectures with four mandatory campus immersion modules at IIM Mumbai. Participants will benefit from live case studies, industry projects, simulations, expert mentoring, and hands-on exposure to real-world sports business challenges.

Aligned with India's long-term vision of hosting major global sporting events, including the Olympic Games in 2036, the PGDSM aims to strengthen the nation's sports management talent pipeline and support sustainable industry growth.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Nilesh Kulkarni, Founder-Director, International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM), said: "This collaboration between IIM Mumbai and IISM represents a major step forward in professionalising sports education in India. By combining IIM's academic excellence with IISM's deep industry connect, we are creating a platform that will nurture capable, ethical, and future-ready leaders. Our objective is to bridge the gap between management theory and sports practice, and empower young professionals to drive India's sporting ambitions with confidence and competence."

Highlighting the institute's vision, Prof. Manoj K. Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, stated: "The Indian sports sector is witnessing unprecedented transformation, driven by commercialisation, globalisation, and technological innovation. The Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Management has been designed to equip participants with strong analytical, managerial, and strategic skills. Through this programme, we aim to develop professionals who can lead sports organisations with integrity, insight, and global perspective."

The PGDSM programme places strong emphasis on experiential learning, industry engagement, and ethical leadership. Students will gain exposure through internships, consulting assignments, leadership workshops, venue visits, and guest lectures by leading practitioners from the sports industry.

Programme Highlights

- Specialised curriculum combining management and sports expertise

- Faculty from IIM Mumbai and IISM with industry mentors

- Strong focus on analytics, digital transformation, and fan engagement

- Alignment with India's Olympics 2036 vision

- Extensive networking and full IIM Mumbai/IISM alumni status

- Career pathways in sports management, consulting, analytics, events, and governance

Admissions and Eligibility

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks and have appeared for CAT, GMAT, GRE, or IMAT. Exceptional sportspersons and coaches may receive eligibility exemptions. The last date to apply is 15 March 2026, with the IMAT Exam dated for 22 March 2026. The classes are scheduled to commence from 6 April 2026. The programme fee is ₹8.5 lakh plus applicable taxes.

About IIM Mumbai

IIM Mumbai is a premier management institution known for excellence in management education, research, and industry engagement. The institute focuses on developing leaders equipped to address contemporary business and policy challenges.

About IISM

The International Institute of Sports & Management is India's pioneering institution dedicated to sports education, offering specialized programmes in sports management, analytics, journalism, and event management with strong industry integration.

For more information:

Website: www.iimmumbai.ac.in | www.iismworld.com

Email: chandreshn@gmail.com/chandresh@apostrophece.com

