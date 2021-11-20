New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Taking a swipe at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sindhu for purportedly calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "bada bhai", party leader Manish Tewari Saturday said Khan may be anybody's elder brother but for India he is that "cat's paw" of the Pakistan deep state that drones arms and narcotics into Punjab and sends terrorists on a daily basis to Jammu and Kashmir.

A video of Sidhu, during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib on Saturday, being welcomed by a Pakistani official on behalf of Khan has gone viral in which the Congress leader is purportedly heard saying Khan was like a "bada bhai" to him and that he loved him a lot.

Also Read | Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: No Evidence of Conspiracy, Common Intent Against Aryan Khan, Says Bombay High Court.

Taking to Twitter, Tewari tweeted, "@ImranKhanPTI may be anybody's elder brother but for India he is that cat's paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military combine that drones arms & narcotics into Punjab & sends terrorists on a daily basis across LOC in J&K."

"Have we forgotten martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon," the MP from Anandpur Sahib said.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: Chemist Rapes Married Woman For Five Months, Case Registered.

India had recently opened the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, and a number of pilgrims from Punjab, including politicians, have visited the place on the occasion of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak's birth anniversary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)