Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Several foreign nationals were stranded at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday as flights to the Middle East continued to be cancelled due to the ongoing West Asian conflict, with passengers complaining about lack of information and costly ticket prices for alternative flights.

A German national who is stuck at the airport said her flight from Bengaluru to Dubai and then to Dusseldorf, Germany, was cancelled because of the ongoing conflict.

Also Read | Jalpaiguri Shocker: Momo Seller Dies by Suicide Over 'Deletion' of Name From Voters' List in West Bengal.

"In the morning, we had a flight at 10:25 am from here to Dubai, and then from Dubai to Dusseldorf, Germany, but it was cancelled because of the war. We've been trying since yesterday to get a flight or any information from Emirates, but there's not much at all have nothing," the German national said.

She said she had been in India for three weeks visiting places like Bangalore, Mysore, Madikeri, National Park, Gokarna, Palolem, Panaji and Baga Beach.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-509 Lottery Result of 03.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

"It's been a nice holiday until now. There haven't been any difficulties until now. The only difficulty we have now is that we have no information, no flight, and no updates. We saw only one flight yesterday, directly from here to Frankfurt, but it was for 8,000 euros, which is too expensive to pay. We're waiting here on the hotline; it's the only thing we can do," she added.

A Swiss national identified as Sirius said he is stuck at Bangalore airport while traveling to Geneva via Abu Dhabi after his flight got cancelled.

"I'm stuck at Bangalore airport. I'm going to Geneva, and I was supposed to first go to Abu Dhabi. My flight got cancelled, and now we don't have any information. It's a bit cloudy. They (flight administration) just said it was supposed to be rescheduled at first, but then it was purely cancelled. They were apologizing but not giving me any real solutions," Sirius said.

He added that he is waiting for his travel agency to find solutions or provide a refund, noting that booking alternative tickets is difficult as they are really expensive due to all the flights being cancelled.

"Right now, I'm just waiting for my travel agency to get in touch with me to find solutions or a refund. And it's also difficult because if I want to get a refund and book another ticket, they are really expensive due to all the flights being cancelled," he said.

The flight disruptions continue to affect thousands of passengers across India as the West Asia crisis escalates, with airlines suspending operations and alternative flights commanding premium prices.

Meanwhile, a total of 107 air traffic movements (ATMs) were cancelled at Mumbai Airport as well, on March 3, including 54 arrivals and 53 departures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)