Champhai (Assam) [India], October 27 (ANI): In yet another success against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered 30 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rupees 39 lakh in general area Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road, Champhai district on Thursday, said an official statement from Assam Rifles.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force Champhai based on specific information. The entire consignment of foreign origin cigarettes costing Rupees 39,00,000 has been handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai station for further legal proceedings, added the statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Bahujan Samaj Party Releases List of 20 Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

Earlier, Assam Rifles has recovered contraband worth Rs 27.68 lakh in the general area of Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road in Champhai district of Mizoram. "Recovered foreign-origin cigarettes, whiskey and beer worth Rs 27.68 lakh in the general Area Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road, Champhai district on October 24," said a statement issued by Assam Rifles on Wednesday. (ANI)

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Announces Second List of 45 Candidates for Upcoming Polls, Fields Former India Cricket Captain Mohammad Azharuddin From Jubilee Hills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)