Banda (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A forest guard allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree here, police said on Monday.

Manoj Kumar Yadav (25) was found hanging from a tree in the forest area adjacent to a agriculture university under the City Kotwali police station limits here on Sunday, SHO Dinesh Singh said.

The deceased lived at Bijali Kheda locality in the house of his married sister, the SHO said.

A brother of the deceased told police that Manoj had informed him about taking the extreme step but he committed suicide before he could locate him.

