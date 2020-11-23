Shimla, November 23: All government-run schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain shut in Himachal Pradesh till December 31, the state cabinet decided on Monday. The decision was taken in view of the increasing coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh. The state cabinet also decided that online studies will commence from November 26 and teachers will work from home. COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh: All Residents of Thorang Village in Lahaul Test Coronavirus Positive Except For One, Tourists Not Allowed in Region.

It was also decided that winter closing Institutions would remain closed from January 1 to February 12, 2021. However, online studies would continue even during wintertime. A total of 34,327 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far in the state. As many as 537 people have died of COVID-19 in the state. Presently, there are 7,034 active cases. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur yesterday said keeping in view the upsurge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the government would consider imposing few restrictions to avoid social gatherings. Himachal Pradesh May Impose Further Restrictions to Check COVID-19.

"Keeping in view the upsurge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the government would consider imposing a few restrictions to avoid social gatherings and ensure that people take all necessary precautionary measures. It is also important to regularly monitor the COVID-19 positive cases kept in home isolation as that number is more than those admitted in hospitals," the Chief Minister said in Mandi district.

The state will conduct a large-scale survey between November 25 and December 27 in a bid to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure. As many as 800 teams having two members each have been constituted to conduct the survey.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).