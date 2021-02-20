Rishikesh, Feb 20 (PTI) A forest guard was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday in Beriwada range located on the western fringe of Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

Gaurav Kumar, 31, was on a patrol duty in the Sendhli forest division of Beriwada range when he was trampled to death by the elephant, RTR warden Lalita Prasad Tamta said.

Another forest guard who was with Kumar at the time of the incident informed the RTR's authorities about it.

Kumar was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Tamta said.

