Rishikesh (U'khand), Jun 17 (PTI) A tiger attacked two bike-borne forest personnel in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) on Friday, killing one and injuring the other.

This was the second such incident in the reserve in three days, CTR Director Naresh Kumar said.

Also Read | Delhi Logs 1,797 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Positivity Rate Rises to 8.18 Per Cent: … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The incident on Friday took place just a kilometre away from the Dhangarhi gate of the park, he said.

A bike-borne labourer was killed by a tiger exactly at the same place in the reserve on June 15, the official added.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Bhim Sena Chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar Announces Rs 1 Crore Reward for Severing Nupur Sharma's Tongue, Arrested.

The movement of two-wheelers has been completely banned in the reserve following the incident, he said.

Camera traps have been installed in the area where the attacks took place to monitor the movements of the tiger, Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)