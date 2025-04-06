Morena (MP), Apr 6 (PTI) Two forest department employees were injured in stone pelting by illegal sand miners in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after forest department personnel intercepted a tractor trolley allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of sand under the Devgarh police station limits.

"When the forest team was escorting the tractor trolley to a police station, some people involved in illegal sand mining hurled stones at them near a culvert, leaving two forest department employees injured," said Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest Department Bhura Gaikwad.

He said two vehicles of the Forest Department were damaged in the incident.

Despite the attack, forest department staffers escorted the tractor trolley to the police station, he said.

A case was registered against six unidentified persons including the owner of the tractor, he said.

