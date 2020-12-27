Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): Former Assam minister and Golaghat MLA Ajanta Neog met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

The MLA, who was in Congress, later said will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next one or two days.

"When I was in Congress, I was in party discipline and hence I was not able to express my views clearly. Now I have left that party and will make join BJP within one or two days," she said.

Congress had on Friday expelled Neog from its primary membership for "indulging in anti-party activities".

Neog had met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and North-East Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this month.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam next year. (ANI)

