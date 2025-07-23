Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) A former aide of Walmik Karad, prime accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, claimed on Wednesday that his gang members are behind the killing of another person in Maharashtra's Beed district.

Vijaysinh, alias Bala Bangar, also claimed that Karad's son Shree Karad was involved in the murder of the man, Mahadev Munde.

Also Read | IndiGo's Ahmedabad-Diu Flight 6E7966 Carrying 50 Passengers Aborts Take-Off Due to Technical Snag.

Mahadev Munde, resident of Parli, was abducted on October 19, 2023. He was found dead three days later. His wife consumed poison at the office of the Beed superintendent of police last week to protest the delay in the arrest of the culprits.

The local crime branch is now probing the murder.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2025: Operation Sindoor Debate in Parliament Next Week, PM Narendra Modi Likely To Intervene.

Bangar told reporters on Wednesday that he had accessed the post-mortem report of Munde. According to the report, his body had 15 to 16 deep wounds, which indicate that Munde was brutally killed, he said.

Shree Karad and his accomplices, including Gotya Gitte, targeted Munde when he was on his way home. They first injured his legs. When he was crawling, they attacked his throat. All the wounds in his body were deep, claimed Bangar.

The attack was so barbaric that a piece of flesh was missing from his body, which is also mentioned in the autopsy report, claimed Bangar.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9 last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company.

Eight persons, including Walmik Karad, who is a close associate of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, have been arrested so far and booked under the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)