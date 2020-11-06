Balasore (Odisha) Nov 6 (PTI) A day after being suspended from the Biju Janata Dal on the charge of anti-party activities, former MLA Jiban Pradip Dash on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the regional outfit.

Dash, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly from Balasore assembly segment in 2009 and 2014 as a BJD candidate and in 2000 as a BJP candidate, however, expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Also Read | How to Set Up WhatsApp Payments on Your Smartphone to Send & Receive Money.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJD," Dash told reporters here, adding that he felt relaxed.

Rejecting the allegation of anti-party activities, Dash said he was suspended despite remaining loyal to the party as well as to the government.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Chandigarh Joins List of States and UTs That Have Banned Firecrackers Citing COVID-19.

He claimed that a section of BJD leaders was against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)