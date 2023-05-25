Kolkata, May 25 (PTI) Rupak Kumar Dutta, former director general of police of Karnataka and a special director of CBI, as an adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on security and law and order, including in the border areas, according to an official notification on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Showers Bring Relief From Scorching Heat in Delhi-NCR, IMD Advises People To Stay Indoors.

Governor C V Ananda Bose gave his nod to the appointment on Thursday, a Raj Bhavan communication said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Assaulted by Mob on Suspicion of Being a Thief in Borivali Dies, Probe Launched.

Dutta, a 1981-batch IPS officer and currently working as an advisor in the West Bengal home department, will be in the post for two years, it added.

The Mamata Banerjee government had last month assigned to him the responsibility of handling police welfare -- police housing, healthcare and retirement benefits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)